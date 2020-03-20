Trout stocking set for Saturday

NORFOLK - Nebraska’s fishing season unofficially opens Saturday when a specially designed truck from the Grove Lake Trout Rearing Station near Royal delivers 1,500 rainbow trout to the lake at Norfolk’s Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
Nebraska Game and Parks Fisheries Manager for the Northeast District, Jeff Schuckman, says sometimes they bite right away, sometimes they don’t, but during the last couple of years, they’ve begun to bite almost immediately.
Schuckman says you can catch trout with lures, spinners, salmon eggs and even worms.
He says the truck will arrive at Ta-Ha-Zouka at around 10 o’clock Saturday morning, then workers will deliver another 1,500 fish to Pawnee Park West Lake in Columbus at approximately 11:15.
He reminds you that if you’re 16 or older, you need to carry a state fishing license, and the daily bag limit is five.