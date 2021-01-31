Troubled foster care agency gets big boost from Nebraska

St. Francis Ministries

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has agreed to pay millions more to a troubled Kansas-based foster care contractor that was rapidly running out of money after significantly underbidding the company that used to provide child welfare services in the Omaha area.

The total cost of the new 25-month contract with St. Francis Ministries totals more than $147 million. St. Francis won the Nebraska job in 2019 by offering to do it for less than 60% of the bid from PromiseShip, the Omaha-based agency that held the previous contract.  

At the time, PromiseShip executives and some state lawmakers questioned how St. Francis could provide care in Douglas and Sarpy Counties for that much less money. As it turned out, they couldn’t.

NORFOLK - From Nebraska taking new steps to fight sex abuse to the Norfolk Arts Center's Sweet 'R Art, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday January 30, 2021.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — More than 54,000 people signed up for a coronavirus vaccine on the day that Nebraska’s new registration website went live, and state officials are seeking to assure residents that the elderly and vulnerable will still get priority.