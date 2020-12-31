LINCOLN - The Nebraska State Patrol stayed busy this week as snow fell across the state.
Public relations director Cody Thomas says troopers responded to more than 200 weather-related incidents.
Thomas says each part of the state dealt with different aspects of the storm.
"Some of the people that we saw especially in Northeast Nebraska who were out on the road - including some of our troopers - ended up getting stranded for several hours. I'm thinking specifically of Highway 81 going north to South Dakota where we had three troopers between Norfolk and Randolph who had responded to incidents, and by the time they got back to their vehicle (it) was snowed in."
Thomas says thankfully, there are no reports of life-threatening injuries in any of the 28 crashes from the storm.
He adds with the New Year holiday remember to drive safe and not impaired.