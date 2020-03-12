Captain Paul Hattan
Courtesy of: The Nebraska State Patrol

NORFOLK - The Commander of the Nebraska State Patrol Troop B, headquartered in Norfolk, Captain Paul Hattan, will retire on Sunday.

Captain Hattan has served Nebraska in numerous capacities during his career of more than 31 years.

“Captain Hattan has been a fixture of NSP for over three decades,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “He has served the people of Nebraska in numerous ways and has been a leader in northeast Nebraska for the last nine years.”

Hattan says he’s thankful he had the opportunity to work for the great citizens of the state of Nebraska for 31 years.

Tags

In other news

The Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney campuses of the University of Nebraska have announced plans to shift to online classes by the end of the month in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska at Omaha announced similar plans Thursday, following in the footsteps of colleges and universities around the country. Both schools will extend their spring breaks to start next week through March 29. Classes will then resume remotely on March 30 for the remainder of the semester. The University of Nebraska at Kearney will continue classes as usual next week before starting spring break on March 23-29 and resuming classes online March 30.

The Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney campuses of the University of Nebraska have announced plans to shift to online classes by the end of the month in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska at Omaha announced similar plans Thursday, following in the footsteps of colleges and universities around the country. Both schools will extend their spring breaks to start next week through March 29. Classes will then resume remotely on March 30 for the remainder of the semester. The University of Nebraska at Kearney will continue classes as usual next week before starting spring break on March 23-29 and resuming classes online March 30.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney campuses of the University of Nebraska have announced plans to shift to online classes by the end of the month in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.