NORFOLK - The Commander of the Nebraska State Patrol Troop B, headquartered in Norfolk, Captain Paul Hattan, will retire on Sunday.
Captain Hattan has served Nebraska in numerous capacities during his career of more than 31 years.
“Captain Hattan has been a fixture of NSP for over three decades,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “He has served the people of Nebraska in numerous ways and has been a leader in northeast Nebraska for the last nine years.”
Hattan says he’s thankful he had the opportunity to work for the great citizens of the state of Nebraska for 31 years.