OMAHA - Triple A- the Auto Club is partnering with the American Red Cross to replenish its blood supply.
Public Affairs Coordinator Rose White says a “Sleeves Up” campaign is underway with a goal of donating 900 pints of blood.
White says Triple A members and the public are also encouraged to join in support of this critical effort.
She says blood donations are critical to a community’s health.
"In addition to blood donations, AAA is asking its employees, and members of the public to support its virtual financial donation drive with the goal of raising $100,000 for the American Red Cross. AAA is going to match that with a $50,000 donation. Now “Sleeves Up” is a virtual online campaign so to participate or get more information, we encourage you to do a Google search of AAA “Sleeves Up” and there you'll find all the details.
White says In addition to “Sleeves Up,” they have also offered special support to communities during the COVID-19 crisis from providing $60 million in premium refunds to auto insurance customers, to assisting those on the frontlines by providing free roadside assistance services to healthcare workers and first responders.