OMAHA - Five million less people throughout the U.S. are expected to travel this Thanksgiving holiday compared to last year according to Triple A.
Public Affairs Specialist for Triple A the Auto Club Group Nick Faustman says they expect 50 million people to still travel with 2.4 million of them by air.
Faustman says if you’re renting a car, make sure to ask what’s been done to clean it and maybe still wipe parts of the car you touch with a disinfectant wipe.
"For those of us who have our own car and we'll be taking it out on the road, make sure to keep cold weather gear in it, make certain your tires are properly inflated and have plenty of tread, keep a little fuel in your trunk at all times, and don't use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface like ice or snow."
Faustman says if you do hit the road, anticipate cheaper than normal gas prices as nationally they’re 50 cents lower than the average for this time of the year.