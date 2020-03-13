NORFOLK - The City of Norfolk will be distributing 250 trees to the public for free.
Human Resources Director Sheila Schukei says they recently received a Nebraska Emerald Ash Borer Recovery grant, which is a collaborative program of the Peter Kiewit Foundation and the Arbor Day Foundation.
Schukei says thirteen varieties will be available to choose from.
"What we're going to do is have folks who are interested in a tree drive out to Johansen's nursery which is out west on Highway 275, and we will be distributing to people as they line up. If we have plenty left after they have their one tree, then they can have another one."
Schukei adds this distribution will help kick off the City’s newest initiative, “2020 in 2020”, which invites “everyone” to plant one tree in the hopes of planting 2,020 trees throughout the year.
It’s set for Saturday April 25, at 9 a.m. at Johansen Greenhouse.