NORFOLK - The Norfolk Public Library is hosting a national travel journalist and syndicated radio broadcaster Monday evening.

Library Director Jessica Chamberlain says author Bill Clevlen will be making a stop in Norfolk to meet with the public.

"He's written a couple of books and his latest book is called ‘Finding The American Dream: A Guide To The Places Where Americans Changed History’ and he is going to talk about that book, which features Norfolk actually. He does epic road trips around the nation and shares stories and this latest book features the Johnny Carson house."

Chamberlain says Clevlen is currently on another one of his road trips and Norfolk is on his route.

The event is set for Monday at 6:30 at the Norfolk Public Library.

