LINCOLN - Nebraska travel guides are no available for those wanting to educate themselves further on the state.
You can now request your copy of the 2020 Not-At-All What You Thought State Travel Guide.
Public Information Officer Erin Lenz says there’s a lot of information included in the new travel guide.
"It starts out being broken out into different sections of what you might want to do. There's an agri-tourism section, there's a culinary section, a family friendly section, and things you want to do in the outdoors. Also in the second half of the travel guide it's broken up by region."
Lenz says last year they printed 20,000 copies of the travel guide and distributed them to all 50 states and numerous countries.
To request a free travel guide go to VisitNebraska.Com.