LINCOLN - Triple A is offering travel advice amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Public Affairs Director Rose White says before you travel, gather data from trusted and reliable sources.
White says you’re advised to follow recommendations posted by the U.S. State Department and become familiar with the CDC’s recommendations.
"Travel with your health insurance cards, travel with hand sanitizers that are at least 60 percent alcohol based, and then pack extra supplies, especially your medication. We also encourage people to register for the STEP program on the U.S. State Department website. This will make sure you're kept informed of the latest information while you're traveling."
White says before you go on a trip, make sure you have travel insurance. It may be helpful to contact your travel advisor or insurance provider directly to review your policy and know what’s covered.
She says no matter where you travel make sure you abide by preventative measures to help prevent the spread. Wash your hands frequently, avoid close contact with people, and avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.