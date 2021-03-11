NORFOLK - Two Leigh men were arrested after a traffic stop early Thursday morning.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer performed the stop for a traffic violation in the 200 block of East Northwestern Avenue.
The driver was identified as 43-year-old Marvin Marty, and the passenger claimed not to have identification and verbally identified himself to the officer.
While having contact with the occupants the officer saw a fixed handled knife in a sheath, stuck between the steering wheel column and the dash.
It was placed in such a way that it could be very quickly brandished by the driver. He also saw a compound bow in the front seat next to the passenger.
A 12-inch bladed knife was also lying on the passenger floor board. A check of Marty’s history showed past convictions prohibiting him from possessing such items.
He was then arrested for possession of a deadly weapon (knife) by a prohibited person.
It was determined the passenger had lied about his name, and he was identified as 37-year-old Jessi Davis.
Davis had outstanding arrest warrants in both Colfax and Platte County.
He was arrested on the warrants and for criminal impersonation.
Both men were held in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.