NORFOLK - A traffic stop led to a man being arrested on multiple charges Thursday night.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police Officer performed the traffic stop on a vehicle that only had one headlight.
The officer had contact with the driver, and he said he didn’t have any identification and verbally told the officer a name.
During further questioning, he produced an “international driver’s license” with a different name on it, and the document was proven to be fake.
During this contact the officer could smell alcohol coming from him.
He was requested to preform field sobriety maneuvers and the results indicated impairment. He was then taken into custody.
Once at the city jail, a Nebraska State Patrol Trooper was contacted to help identify the subject. The trooper was able to run the males fingerprints through a portable, automated fingerprint identification system.
The male was identified as 26-year-old Anibal Maradiaga-Alvarez. He was arrested for driving under the influence, fourth offense, driving during revocation, criminal impersonation and two active Lancaster County arrest warrants.
He was held in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.