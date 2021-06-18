NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop Thursday night.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, they encountered a vehicle parked improperly on a county road, just east of Norfolk.
During contact a male was found in possession of nearly a half pound of marijuana and paraphernalia that included packaging material and a scale.
He was identified as 20-year-old Edgar Zavala and was also found in possession of a concealed weapon in nylon bag.
Zavala was placed arrested on charges of possession of marijuana w/intent to deliver, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, no drug tax stamp and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zavala was jailed on the felony charges pending the setting of a bond.
A female passenger, 21-year-old Kathryn Colina-Naranjo of Madison was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.