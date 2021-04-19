Handcuffs
NORFOLK - A traffic stop revealed a protection order violation Saturday night.

According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer conducted the stop in the 500 block of West Benjamin Avenue as the vehicle had a missing brake light.

The officer had contact with the two occupants, the male passenger was identified as 38-year-old Pedro Valadez of Norfolk and the female driver.

During this contact, it was discovered that the female had an active protection order against Valadez and he was to have no contact with her. 

Valadez was arrested for domestic abuse protection order violation.

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

