NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman was arrested on multiple charges Monday night.
According to Police Chief Don Miller, a Norfolk Police officer stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of North 18th Street for having a headlight out.
The officer contacted 24-year-old Destiny Hixson, and a records check found Hixson’s Iowa driver’s license was suspended.
Hixson was placed under arrest and taken to the Norfolk City Jail.
During the booking process, the officer located a clear plastic baggie with a white crystalline substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Hixson was then booked into jail for possession of methamphetamine and driving under suspension.
She was later transported to the Madison County Jail.