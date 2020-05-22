STANTON - A traffic stop early Friday morning led to the arrest of a Norfolk man on drug charges.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office stopped a speeding vehicle just east of Norfolk.
Twenty-eight-year-old Ryan Rardon was identified as the driver and during contact burnt marijuana was detected coming from inside the vehicle.
A subsequent search of the car, revealed marijuana, drug paraphernalia and also approximately five ounces of suspected cocaine.
Rardon was arrested and jailed on charges of speeding, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, and No Nebraska drug tax stamp.