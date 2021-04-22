NORFOLK - A traffic stop led to a pair of arrests Wednesday night.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer conducted the traffic stop on a vehicle with a broken tail light.
The officer had contact with the driver 27-year-old Kaitlyn Morris of Norfolk.
A check of her license showed it was currently under suspension. Morris was then taken into custody for driving under suspension.
The front seat passenger of the car was identified as 31-year-old Francis Wright of Norfolk.
In a search of the car, officers found a glass pipe and a plastic baggie containing methamphetamine in a hoodie shirt that belonged to Wright.
Wright was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Morris was released on bond and Wright was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.