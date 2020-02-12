Norfolk Police Division

NORFOLK - A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Pierce woman.

According to Captain Chad Reiman, a Norfolk Police officer observed a vehicle make an improper turn, and performed a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 500 block of South 25th Street.

The officer had contact with the driver 39-year-old Danielle Linn.

While having contact with Linn the officer discovered that Linn's operator's license was suspended.

She was arrested for driving under suspension. Officers then located two plastic baggies that contained a white crystal substance in Linn's purse.

The substance tested positive for methamphetamine.

Linn was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

Stenger to head Northeast Nebraska Workforce Initiative

Stenger to head Northeast Nebraska Workforce Initiative

OMAHA – In its ongoing effort across the state addressing Nebraska’s workforce needs, the Aksarben Foundation announces the addition of an Executive Director for Growing Together its Northeast Nebraska Workforce Initiative.

District says student struck Lincoln High School staffer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — District officials say a Lincoln High School student and a staff member were treated at a hospital after the student struck the staffer.Administrators say the 17-year-old and the supervisor of in-school suspension were walking down a hall Tuesday when the student hit the…