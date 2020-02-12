NORFOLK - A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Pierce woman.
According to Captain Chad Reiman, a Norfolk Police officer observed a vehicle make an improper turn, and performed a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 500 block of South 25th Street.
The officer had contact with the driver 39-year-old Danielle Linn.
While having contact with Linn the officer discovered that Linn's operator's license was suspended.
She was arrested for driving under suspension. Officers then located two plastic baggies that contained a white crystal substance in Linn's purse.
The substance tested positive for methamphetamine.
Linn was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.