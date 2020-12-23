NORFOLK - A traffic stop led to the arrest of an Omaha man Tuesday night.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer stopped a vehicle for speeding, 49 miles per hour in a 25 miles per hour zone.
The officer had contact with the driver 29-year-old Justin De Luna.
A check of his license showed that it was currently revoked.
The officer saw an open can of White Claw alcohol in the cup holder and could smell alcohol coming from De Luna.
He was requested to perform field sobriety maneuvers, and they showed impairment.
De Luna was arrested for enhanced driving under the influence fifth offense, driving during revocation and for an outstanding Madison County arrest warrant for possession of marijuana.
He was housed at the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.