NORFOLK - A traffic stop led to an arrest Wednesday afternoon.

According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer conducted the stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction. 

The driver was identified as 30-year-old Charles Loughman. 

A check of his driver’s license showed that it was currently revoked. He was arrested for driving during revocation.

In a subsequent search, officers recovered a small baggie of methamphetamine from his pants pocket along with several pieces of drug paraphernalia from the vehicle.

He was also arrest for possession of a controlled substance. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

