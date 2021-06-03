NORFOLK - A traffic stop led to an arrest Wednesday afternoon.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer conducted the stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction.
The driver was identified as 30-year-old Charles Loughman.
A check of his driver’s license showed that it was currently revoked. He was arrested for driving during revocation.
In a subsequent search, officers recovered a small baggie of methamphetamine from his pants pocket along with several pieces of drug paraphernalia from the vehicle.
He was also arrest for possession of a controlled substance. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.