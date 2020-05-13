NORFOLK - An early morning traffic stop Wednesday led to the arrest of two.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 500 block of North 6th Street for a traffic infraction.
The driver was identified as 20-year-old Devin Childs of Wayne, and during this contact, the officer could smell the strong and distinct odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.
A check of Childs’ license showed that it was revoked.
There were three other passengers in the car; one adult and two juveniles. The adult was identified as 22-year-old Holly Andersen of Wayne.
Childs was taken into custody for driving during revocation. In a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers recovered two bags of marijuana, black colored digital scale, several small clear plastic baggies, and other used marijuana cigar blunts.
The occupants in the car were interviewed about the marijuana.
At the conclusion of the interviews, both Anderson and Childs were arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, child abuse, and contributing to the delinquency of a child.
Both were held in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.