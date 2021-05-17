NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested after a traffic stop early Saturday morning.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer conducted the stop on a vehicle that was speeding.
The officer had contact with the driver who was identified as 32-year-old Nicklas Meis.
During this contact, the officer could smell alcohol coming from Meis and asked him to perform field sobriety maneuvers.
The results indicated impairment. He was arrested for enhanced third-offense driving under the influence of alcohol.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.