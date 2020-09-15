NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested on multiple charges early Tuesday morning after a traffic stop.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer performed the traffic stop in the 100 block of East Omaha Avenue.
The driver was identified as 34-year-old Monte Sorrells, and a check of his license showed that it was currently suspended.
Sorrells was placed under arrest for driving under suspension.
During a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers recovered a scale with a white residue and a plastic baggie containing a white crystalline like substance.
The substance tested positive for methamphetamine.
Sorrells was then also arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.