Norfolk Police Division

NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested on multiple charges early Tuesday morning after a traffic stop.

According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer performed the traffic stop in the 100 block of East Omaha Avenue.

The driver was identified as 34-year-old Monte Sorrells, and a check of his license showed that it was currently suspended. 

Sorrells was placed under arrest for driving under suspension. 

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers recovered a scale with a white residue and a plastic baggie containing a white crystalline like substance. 

The substance tested positive for methamphetamine. 

Sorrells was then also arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

