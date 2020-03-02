NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop Sunday.
According to Captain Chad Reiman, a Norfolk Police officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Miguel Sixtos.
While having contact with Sixtos the officer could see that he appeared to be impaired.
The officer also discovered that Sixtos' driver's license was revoked.
He was found to be in possession of marijuana, and during a search of the vehicle a handgun was discovered concealed behind the vehicle's stereo radio.
The firearm was found to have the serial number ground off.
Sixtos was arrested for driving during revocation, driving under the influence third offense, refusal to submit to a chemical test, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a defaced firearm, and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
Sixtos was booked into the Norfolk City Jail and was later transported to the Madison County Jail.