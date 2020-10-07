NORFOLK - A California man was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer performed the traffic stop in the 200 block of South 7th Street.
The driver was identified as 34-year-old Jonathan Randall of Blythe California.
A check of his license showed that it was currently suspended. He was arrested for driving during suspension.
During a search of the vehicle, officers located a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. He was than arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.