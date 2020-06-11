Seward Sheriff's stop

Law enforcement officers found $1.9 million in an Ohio pickup truck after stopping it on Interstate 80 in Seward County for a traffic infraction.

 Seward County Sheriff's Office

SEWARD, Neb. (AP) — A sheriff's department in southeastern Nebraska says it has seized nearly $2 million in cash found in a pickup truck that was pulled over on suspicion of a minor traffic violation.

Seward County Sheriff Mike Vance stopped the truck, which had Ohio plates, Wednesday morning on Interstate 80 near Seward for failing to signal a lane change.

A search of the truck turned up $1.9 million in cash in a duffel bag in the back of the truck.

The driver, a 42-year-old man from Toledo, Ohio, was arrested on suspicion of currency violations and money laundering.

Local officials said federal charges are pending, the sheriff's office said.

