HUMPHREY - If you approach the Highway 81 and 91 Intersection near Humphrey, be aware of a new change in traffic movement.
Project Manager for the Nebraska Department of Transportation Mike Steffensmeier says they’re getting closer to finishing the RCUT design which should help eliminate some right angle crashes.
Steffensmeier says they’ve now switched traffic to actually utilize the RCUT during the remainder of the construction project.
"Highway 91 traffic approaching Highway 81 will have to turn right, go up the road, and use that RCUT turn around to come back if they plan to continue on Highway 91 or turn onto Highway 81. During this last phasing of construction, we have to construct a median across the intersection on Highway 81. Highway 81 traffic wanting to turn left onto Highway 91 will also have to use the RCUT right now."
Steffensmeier says for semis, the turns are large enough for them to turn safely as they’ve widened the pavement.
He says construction should still be completed later this fall.