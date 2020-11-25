WASHINGTON D.C. - The Farm Bureau survey tracking the cost of traditional Thanksgiving dinner items dropped roughly four percent from last year.
American Farm Bureau Federation Chief Economist John Newton says the cost of an average Thanksgiving dinner continues to be less than $50.
“This year, our volunteer shoppers across the country found that the average price for a Thanksgiving dinner for a family of ten came in at $46.90, down about four percent from what we saw last year and the lowest level we’ve seen since 2010. On the turkey side, the most important component of the meal, a 16 lbs. bird came it at $19.39, that’s down nearly seven percent from last year with an average price of $1.21 per pound.”
Newton says the results of the survey shows a traditional Thanksgiving dinner remains affordable for consumers.
He says the survey reflects changes in commodity prices this year.
Find the complete survey results at FB.org.