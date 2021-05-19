MILWAUKEE, WI - Tractor and combine sales in the U.S. and Canada are still climbing after 12 months, according to the latest report from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.
Senior Vice President of Agriculture Curt Blades says the continued growth reflects farmer sentiment.
Blades says a farmer isn’t buying a tractor for use over the next month, they’ve buying a tractor for use over the next five to ten years.
"A farmer is not buying a tractor for use over the next month, they’re buying a tractor for use over the next five to 10 years. They have to feel pretty good about the future of the agriculture industry and their business individually for them to make those capital investments. I always encourage people to look at those tractor and combine sales as a pretty good indication of where farmer sentiment is today, where there attitude of the futures are, and if you look at those numbers, I think there’s a lot of optimism out there.”
U.S. farm tractor sales rose nearly 23 percent in April compared to 2020 though U.S. self-propelled combine sales fell 3.2 percent.