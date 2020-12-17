NORFOLK - You can call it a successful year for the Norfolk Area Toys for Tots campaign.
Coordinator Jerod Neuhalfen says he is extremely grateful for all the generosity shown during the campaign.
Neuhalfen says they kicked things off earlier this year due to COVID-19 and at one point didn’t know if they would receive enough donations.
He says in the last three weeks they saw a truck load of over 300 toys donated and a $5,000 check.
Neuhalfen says they are about 85-percent completed with the distribution of the toys and over 2,000 children will have a merrier Christmas.