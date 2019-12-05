Toys for Tots campaign is underway

Toys For Tots
NORFOLK - Last year, the local Norfolk Area U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program had 120 volunteers and provided toys to nearly 1,500 kids in six counties.

Coordinator Jerod Neuhalfen says collections are starting to wrap up.

Neuhalfen says this is their 13th year of Toys for Tots in Norfolk.

"Thanks to the community it really runs like a well-oiled machine, but we're still always looking for toys for kids that are in need of toys making sure they get the message that those are available to them instead of going without a gift."

Neuhalfen says the most needed toys this year are for ages 0 to 2 and teenagers ages 13 to 18. The toys must be new and unwrapped.

For more information visit Norfolk-NE.ToysForTots.Org and we do have a drop site here at the station.

