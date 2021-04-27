NORFOLK - Northeast Nebraskans are invited to an informational town hall on gun rights in Nebraska.
The Nebraska Firearms Owners Association is hosting the event and Director of Media Jon Anderson says he wanted to host the meeting to overall inform Nebraskans about the organization.
Anderson says they will discuss the importance of local-level resolutions making the headlines in response to proposed gun laws being discussed in Washington.
"Some of these laws and restrictions blatantly violate the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and Nebraska's Constitution - Article 1 Section 1. Firearm owners' rights and the right to keep and bare arms for all lawful purposes are enumerated in our state Constitution too, and not a lot of people know that."
Anderson says they’ll also highlight the recent proclamation by Governor Pete Ricketts declaring Nebraska a "Second Amendment sanctuary," which refers to a declaration that a state, county or city will not enforce federal gun laws they consider to be too restrictive.
The town hall is set for Tuesday evening at 5 at the Norfolk Public Library.