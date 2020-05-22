LINCOLN - Over the past two years, there have been a lot more people traveling to Nebraska to see what the state has to offer.
Nebraska Tourism Executive Director John Ricks says traveler spending totaled $3.5 billion in 2019, a 4.6 percent increase over 2018.
Ricks says their campaign “Honestly it’s not for everyone” has done a good job of putting the state on people’s shopping list.
He also says Nebraska’s growth rate has been increasing significantly over the past two years.
"For the second year in a row, the growth rate in Nebraska has surpassed that of the national average of 4.3 percent. That's only happened twice, in 2018 and 2019. We're really excited to see that we're growing faster than the other states in the country."
Ricks says in 2019, direct travel spending in Nebraska generated $248 million in state and local tax revenue and generated 40,400 jobs with earnings of $770 million.
For more information on the results go to VisitNebraska.Com.