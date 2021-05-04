NORFOLK - The Nebraska Tourism Commission’s Executive Director John Ricks visited Norfolk Monday as part of National Travel and Tourism Week.
Ricks went over the bright spots from last year amid the coronavirus pandemic and what’s ahead for the rest of this year.
He said the travel industry in Nebraska will soon start to recover as he’s pretty sure they’ll have their first black month this month.
"If we have the same or larger lodging tax that we had last month, we're going to beat the next three months. To me that means you have momentum and recovery beginning which is going to be outstanding."
Ricks said people are ready to start traveling again as they’re booking hotels and flights.
To entice people to Nebraska he said they are launching a new national marketing campaign.