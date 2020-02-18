KEARNEY - Although the 2020 Tour de Nebraska doesn’t start until the summer, cyclists are already training for it and more information is being released about the 33rd annual bicycle adventure.
Director Charlie Schilling says the five day ride will take place in south-central Nebraska this year, as it will start in Kearney and end in Hastings going through numerous towns along the way.
Schilling says they’re offering a shorter route option.
"Day two Alma to Red Cloud is a little bit unique in that we took a bit of a detour between the two communities to avoid road construction and we thought it would be fun for some of the riders that didn't want to go that far to jump on a bus and do half of it that day."
Schilling says the shorter option is open to any registered Tour de Nebraska cyclist at no cost.
The tour is set for June 17th through the 21st.
For more information or to register visit TourDeNebraska.Com.