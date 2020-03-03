NORFOLK - A pair of tornado spotter training courses is set to take place this week.
Region 11 Emergency Manager Bobbi Risor says the classes are presented by the National Weather Service out of Valley.
"It helps get people trained on what to look for if we should have bad weather. A lot of people don't realize the National Weather Service out of Valley - the dishes and electronic equipment can only survey down to about 900 to 1,000 feet, so what is seen below that is dependent upon the spotters."
Risor says it’s important with the severe weather season just around the corner; citizens are prepared at home and have a plan in case there’s a tornado warning.
The classes are set for Tuesday and Wednesday night at 7.
Tuesday’s course will be held at the Lifelong Learning Center on the campus of Northeast Community College, and Wednesday’s will be held at the Neligh Fire Hall.