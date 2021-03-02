NORFOLK - Tornado spotter training kick off this week.
Region 11 Emergency Manager Bobbi Risor says the classes are presented by the National Weather Service out of Valley.
Risor this year all courses will be held virtually.
"I take it every year to refresh on what to look for. A lot of people mention hail being marble sized and (the National Weather Service) really don't like that reference because everybody's size of a marble is different so they like to go by coin size. There are just some oddities like that and it just really helps to know what to look for."
Risor says first responders depend on the citizen spotters a lot during the storm season so it’s important you take part if possible.
She says also with the severe weather season just around the corner; you need to be prepared at home and have a plan in case there’s a tornado warning.
The training kick off Tuesday and to sign up go to the City of Norfolk’s website under the emergency management section.