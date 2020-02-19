STANTON - A one vehicle accident closed of highway 57 Tuesday afternoon for more than two hours.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to and investigated a semi accident on Highway 57 about four miles north of Stanton that sent the driver to the hospital for treatment of a possible head injury.
The driver, 50-year-old Jamie Birkeland of Sioux City, Iowa was northbound on the highway when he lost control for unknown reasons and the semi and trailer flipped onto their side blocking the entire highway.
Birkeland was extricated from the wreckage and taken to Faith Regional Health Services by ambulance.
Stanton Fire also responded to the emergency call and two heavy wreckers were needed to clear the scene.