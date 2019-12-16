OSMOND - An agricultural equipment technology company called Topcon Agriculture has an informational traveling semi that has been going all over the nation this fall.
Marketing Manager Robin Starkenburg says the Topcon Technology Roadshow is set to visit Manzer Equipment in Osmond Tuesday and Wednesday.
Starkenburg says they are well known for their aftermarket solutions for nearly every brand of equipment and they’ll have some of those available.
She says they will also introduce their technology cloud platform for data management called TAP.
"If you've got USB sticks with your yield data, anything you collected through harvest, or your soil maps, bring that data with you and we'll show you how easy it is to visualize and use it now and in the future."
Starkenburg says you can sign up for a free TAP subscription and use it for a year to see if it would benefit your operation.
She says they will be at Manzer Equipment Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 to 3.
For more information visit TopConAgriculture.Com.