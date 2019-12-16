Topcon Technology Roadshow

OSMOND - An agricultural equipment technology company called Topcon Agriculture has an informational traveling semi that has been going all over the nation this fall.

Marketing Manager Robin Starkenburg says the Topcon Technology Roadshow is set to visit Manzer Equipment in Osmond Tuesday and Wednesday.

Starkenburg says they are well known for their aftermarket solutions for nearly every brand of equipment and they’ll have some of those available.

She says they will also introduce their technology cloud platform for data management called TAP.

"If you've got USB sticks with your yield data, anything you collected through harvest, or your soil maps, bring that data with you and we'll show you how easy it is to visualize and use it now and in the future."

Starkenburg says you can sign up for a free TAP subscription and use it for a year to see if it would benefit your operation.

She says they will be at Manzer Equipment Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 to 3.

For more information visit TopConAgriculture.Com.

Tags

In other news

College World Series general admission tickets now on sale

College World Series general admission tickets now on sale

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — General admission tickets are now on sale for the College World Series. The general admission ticket books contain 10 tickets for the CWS, which will run June 13 through June 23 or 24 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.Cost is $95 plus fees. Printed GA ticket books that might …

New 450-bed homeless shelter now open in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new $18 million homeless shelter opened in Omaha last week with beds for as many as 450 people.The new Siena Francis House shelter was built on the site of a former salvage yard in north downtown Omaha. Officials say the new 43,000-square-foot building will be better abl…

4 people die in two different snowy eastern Nebraska crashes

4 people die in two different snowy eastern Nebraska crashes

ASHLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say four people died in two different crashes in eastern Nebraska Sunday on snowy roads.Westbound Interstate 80 was closed between Omaha and Lincoln for several hours after a multiple vehicle crash that happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.The Ashland Fire Depar…

Want to learn how to ice fish? Agency sets several events

Want to learn how to ice fish? Agency sets several events

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — People can learn the basics of ice fishing or pick up some tips from experienced anglers during several January events.The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says classroom instruction for beginners is scheduled Jan. 6 at the Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Cen…

2 killed, 2 critically injured in vehicle crash in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two people are dead and two others are critically injured after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.The crash occurred around 3:15 a.m. after a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed left the roadway. It struck a tree and then hit a retaining wall.Authorities …