OMAHA - Construction of the University of Nebraska Medical Center Davis Global Center is now completed and recently a top national health leader stopped by for a visit.
Eric Hargan, Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services toured the building with Governor Pete Ricketts and UNMC Chancellor Dr. Jeffrey Gold.
Hargan said Nebraska and UNMC have been willing to help out the Department of Health and Human Services since the beginning of the pandemic.
"Governor Pete Ricketts and the University of Nebraska were real leaders in the early and stressful days we had dealing with the Wuhan repatriation as well as patients from the Diamond Princes cruise ship. Whenever we called here they always said "send them on". That was a welcoming attitude towards fellow Americans coming back from overseas and potentially infected with a new virus. That takes courage and generosity."
Hargan also gave an update on COVID-19 vaccine development and said he’s pleased with the results of vaccine trials so far as well as the buildout of manufacturing capacity for distribution once available.