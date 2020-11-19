Dr. James Lawler
Courtesy of: UNMC

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A prominent Nebraska infectious disease expert is sounding the alarm about the state’s surging coronavirus cases and calling for a statewide mask mandate, which Gov. Pete Ricketts has repeatedly refused to issue.

Dr. James Lawler, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, said Thursday that the pandemic has reached its most dangerous point since the virus outbreak began earlier this year and described the recent increase in virus hospitalizations as unsustainable.

Nebraska hospitals are straining to cope with the spike in coronavirus patients, and officials are urging the public to wear masks and take other precautionary steps to slow the spread of the disease.

Tags

In other news

Nebraska hospitals straining to cope with coronavirus surge

Nebraska hospitals straining to cope with coronavirus surge

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Health officials say Nebraska hospitals are straining to cope with the surge in coronavirus cases and they urge the public to wear masks and take other precautionary measures, even if they aren't legally required to do so.

Bankers survey projects drop in holiday retail sales

Bankers survey projects drop in holiday retail sales

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — More than half of bankers surveyed in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states are projecting a drop in holiday retail sales this year from last year as the coronavirus pandemic worsens across the country.