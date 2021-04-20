Tobacco Free Nebraska
LINCOLN - Tobacco users in Nebraska have an opportunity to kick the habit during the annual ‘Tips from Former Smokers’ campaign.

Amanda Mortensen with the Tobacco Free Nebraska program says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched the 10th year of its the campaign and released new ads encouraging people who smoke to quit.

"It is educating people on what tobacco use can lead to including a number of diseases, as well as a number of resources that are available to help them quit such as 1-800-QUIT-NOW."

Mortensen says the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline has trained Quit Coaches ready to help 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

She says you can also get a free, four-week supply of quit smoking medication mailed directly to your home.

Again the quitline is 1-800-QUIT-NOW.

