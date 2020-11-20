SILVER LAKE, KS - At least one analyst believes $12 soybeans will be here for the holidays.
Paragon Investments Ag Risk Manager Jamey Kohake says the market has a lot of momentum.
“Seasonally this time of year, pre-Thanksgiving (and) the week of Thanksgiving, usually the ag markets are seasonally bullish. But of course, this is 2020 so who knows. But I would say yes, short-term (soybean futures) are going to be trending higher.”
Kohake says that’s mostly because of a tight carryout and continued fund buying.
For the prices to be sustained, he says South American weather challenges have to persist.
As for the corn market, Kohake says $4.50 corn is achievable as demand will likely stay strong.