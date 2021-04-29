WASHINGTON D.C. - It’s no secret scammers find creative ways to take your money, regardless of if you live in rural America or an urban neighborhood.
Getting you to pay for services or to receive a prize is an increasing used tactic by scammers looking to steal your money.
AARP State Director Sean Voskuhl says scammers prefer methods that cannot be traced.
“Scammers want to take your money in ways that aren’t traceable, like cash or gift cards. Knowing their preference can help you spot the scams. Scammers portraying service providers asking to be paid by gift card, that is a scam 100 percent of the time. Additionally, a quarter of U.S. adults report paying by a gift card to claim a large prize, sweepstakes or lottery. That’s also a popular method scammers use to con you out of your money.”
Voskuhl says another reason scammers like gift cards is the funds generally cannot be recovered.
He says the AARP Fraud Watch Network has resources to help you stop a scam at AARP.Org/FraudWatchNetwork.