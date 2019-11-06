LINCOLN - Stress Awareness Day is Wednesday and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has some tips and tricks on how to lessen your stress level.
Administrator for the office of Consumer Affairs, Brenda Mose says there are multiple symptoms that come with stress.
"Having a rapid heart rate, feeling those palpitations in your chest, having a hard time relaxing, and you may find it difficult to fall asleep and get out of the bed in the morning and feel rested."
Mose says ways to deal with stress include managing your time, practice relaxation, exercise daily, eat well, get enough sleep, and avoid alcohol and drugs.
She says you should also talk to a friend, family member, or counselor if your stress level is out of control.
If you want to talk to a mental health professional call the Nebraska Family Helpline at (888) 866-8660.