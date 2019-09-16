LINCOLN - If you have ants in or around the outside of your house, there are a few things you can do to get rid of them.
Nebraska Extension Urban Entomologist Jody Green says one easy thing you can do is clean up your crumbs from food.
Green says you need to seal up cracks, crevices or other small entry points into your house too.
She says you also can also bait them.
"Baiting is going to be the least toxic to humans and pets, especially if you use sugar. You can bait out in your garden or closer to where they're located so they don't have to come indoors to get that bait."
If you see an ant carrying something Green says to follow it as the ant will likely lead you back to its colony.
For more information visit Extension.UNL.EDU.