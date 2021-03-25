LINCOLN - Even though your lawn is still brown, it’s time to start prepping it for the spring season.
Nebraska Extension Educator John Fech says you should walk around your lawn, make notes of dead areas and parts that look great.
Fech says you should also clean up old leaves and sticks by doing some light raking.
"Sometimes people can get too into raking and do to much. What happens then is if we get a late zap of cold between now and early April, that will expose the turf grass crowns unnecessarily and could cause some damage. So a light and easy clean up is called for."
Fech says there’s no need for fertilization until maybe late April and if the grass starts to green up on its own, you really don’t need any until late May.
He says a pre-emergence herbicide is important if you have thin turf or new turf, but it doesn’t need to be put on until late April.