NORFOLK - The Norfolk Noon Kiwanis, an organization dedicated to serving the local community through various service and fundraising projects has its annual peanut day fundraiser coming up on Wednesday.
President Celise Swanson says presale forms are available now, but they will be going business to business on Wednesday taking orders.
Swanson says the peanuts are really great holiday gift ideas.
"New this year we have a gift tin that is full of chocolate caramel pecan turtles. We have boxes of trail mix, a jar of chocolate cover raisins, and cashews that come in a decorative Christmas themed tin."
Swanson says all boxes and tins are $25, except for tins of honey roasted peanuts which cost $5.
She says the money raised stays local and helps out other area organizations.
To fill out a presale form or for more information visit NorfolkNoonKiwanis.Com or their Facebook page.