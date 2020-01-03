LINCOLN - As 2019 is in the rearview mirror, those in Ag are ready to move on.
That means focusing on their marketing plans going into the new year. Jeff Peterson is with Heartland Farm Partners in Lincoln, and says now is a good time to look over your break-evens.
"The feeling I'm getting is that a lot of people are thinking 'I'm getting tired of beans. I want to bring more acres over to corn.' And a lot of guys' operations are set so they don't change much, but were hearing more guys - and I think the reason for that is we've got a trade deal with China or basically a trade deal, but the market hasn't moved as much as (farmers) thought and they're getting tired of the bean yield."
"I would say don't give up on beans too quick. That's where I'm saying keep some flexibility as we come into the spring because if we see these bean prices kind of run a little bit maybe they'll get to a point where they can make some money."
Peterson says there will be a ramp up in pork production coming from China in 2020
He says it sounds like China is going to spend around $7 billion to get some of these smaller producers back up and producing.