Time to begin fall weed control

LINCOLN - As the days get shorter, temperatures start dropping, and leaves start falling, you’re reminded to start fall weed control in your yard.
Nebraska Extension Turfgrass Specialist Bill Kreuser says the best way to get rid of perennial weeds like dandelions is to apply herbicide applications in the fall and then put on a fertilizer.
"You'll see winterizer at the store right now. There's nothing wrong with it, but you don't need it. It's something for southern grasses, but they have a national marketing campaign. You can apply winterizer in the spring, summer or winter. Also, make sure your don't fertilize too late in the fall season."
Kreuser says it’s important to spray those perennial weeds in the fall because they start moving sugar down to the roots to be able to regrow next spring, so if you spray them now the herbicide goes down with the sugar to make it a more thorough kill.
He says warm season weeds like crab grass will be hard to kill right now because it just went through a warm summer and is really healthy. It’s best to kill them with a pre emergence application in the spring.
For more information visit Extension.UNL.EDU.